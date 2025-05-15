Morning news brief

The first American pope is in Vatican City. On today's show, we hear how students at St. Joseph’s School in Fayetteville reacted to the news of Pope Leo XIV's election. Also, Centerton continues to grow rapidly, and the city government is finding space for a brand-new downtown. Plus, our weekly conversation with Michael Tilley from Talk Business & Politics.
Amor Towles has delighted readers with his novels "The Rules of Civility," "Lincoln Highway" and "A Gentleman in Moscow." His latest book, "Table for Two," is a collection of short stories. He’ll be at the Fayetteville Public Library on Thursday, June 5, for a public conversation.
Backroom Social Club is back, but this time, in Springdale. Previously located in Bentonville, Backroom is a community music and art space known for its late night events and mission to platform local artists.