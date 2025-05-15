© 2025 KUAF
Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Steve Inskeep
Published May 15, 2025 at 3:18 AM CDT

A look at relations between Israel and Syria, U.S. Supreme Court to hear arguments over birthright citizenship, House Republicans continue budget negotiations despite tensions within party.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
