Growth continues in downtown Fayetteville, and on today's show, we hear how some businesses do not feel welcome to stay. Also, we learn about an initiative to help educators get the help they need to improve student outcomes. Plus, Randy Dixon with the Pryor Center examines a gruesome triple murder-suicide from 1987.
Rev. Jason Tyler, pastor at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and School in Fayetteville, speaks with Ozarks at Large's Jack travis about his new boss, Robert Prevost or Pope Leo XIV, and what his election may mean for the church.