Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Aaron Kuder is a comic book artist whose dynamic, detailed style has brought to life some of the biggest names in comics—including Superman, Spider-Man, Ghost Rider and, most recently, Daredevil. What some fans might not know is that Kuder also calls Fayetteville home.