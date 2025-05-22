Witnessing George Floyd's killing

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Congress established the Endangered Species Act in 1973. The law has changed occasionally over the past five decades, and the Trump Administration proposed further changes last month. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis contacted Terri Lane, director of the Arkansas Wildlife Federation, to learn more about conservation, how different parties work together to protect endangered species and how this proposed change would affect their outcomes.
The inaugural semester of the Arkansas Global Cycling Accelerator officially ended last night during a demo event. Dozens of entrepreneurs, cycling industry leaders and enthusiasts gathered at The Ledger in downtown Bentonville to hear pitches from founders within the cohort and celebrate their achievements.