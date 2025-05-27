Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
On Mondays, Ozarks at Large features Sound Perimeter, a show hosted by Lia Uribe that aims to expand your musical boundaries. Next week, those boundaries will grow even more when Lia presents Sound Perimeter Live at TheatreSquared.