Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Last week, dozens of people gathered in a pasture in the small town of Charleston, Arkansas, just southeast of Fort Smith, to protest a proposed new prison there. Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth brings us this report.
If you’re an NPR Tiny Desk enthusiast, there’s a chance you’ve heard of Cinder Well. Amelia Baker is the person behind music, and she recently came to the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio for a KUAF Live Session. OAL’s Daniel Caruth spoke with her about her newest album, "Cadence."