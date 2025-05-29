Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Cat cafes, community hubs and rescue events are becoming popular ways to make pet adoptions more accessible. Also, Sound Perimeter is expanding our boundaries not only musically, but also physically. Plus, we hear from Hog fans who have been camping outside Baum Walker Stadium for days.