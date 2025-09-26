Law professor talks about indictment of former FBI Director James Comey

Chris Wright of Little Rock-based Sullivan Wright Technologies talks with Kyle Kellams about how small businesses can safely integrate artificial intelligence, avoid “shadow AI,” and protect sensitive data while exploring real use cases.
Friday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m., the organization AIRE, the Alliance for Immigrant Respect and Education, will host a rally in downtown Springdale titled “Migration is Beautiful." Ozarks at Large’s Sophia Nourani reports.
Artist LaShelle McBride discusses her installation, "Bloom Room," opening at The Medium in Springdale. The interactive space, part of the Creative Exchange Fund, celebrates healing and resilience for survivors of domestic violence with art, music and community partnerships.