© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Law professor talks about indictment of former FBI Director James Comey

By A Martínez
Published September 26, 2025 at 3:14 AM CDT

NYU law professor and former Pentagon counsel Ryan Goodman talks about the Trump administration's indictment of former FBI Director James Comey.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
Related Content