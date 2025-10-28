In Photos: Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa has made landfall in Jamaica with winds of 185 miles per hour.
The massive category 5 storm continued to strengthen up until the moment it made landfall near the town of New Hope.
And this is a monster of a storm that meteorologists say will be in the history books. Only six other Atlantic storms have done that since record-keeping began.
The western side of Jamaica is being pummeled by wind; the coast line is being flooded by a storm surge that could reach 13 feet. The National Hurricane Center says Jamaica should expect catastrophic damage.
Arkansas recently certified 86 chaplains to be stationed in police departments across the state. Chris Clem, PhD., is director of research and planning with the Arkansas Department of Public Safety with the Arkansas State Police, which led the chaplaincy program, speaks with Ozarks at Large’s Daniel Caruth.
Disability Rights Arkansas released a statement last week that without new federal funding, they will be forced to make difficult decisions to preserve their ability to serve existing clients. Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore speaks with Tom Masseau, executive director of DRA.
Fuel Accelerator hosts a showcase day this week to celebrate the eight members of their cohort. Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore speaks with Grace Gill, director of Fuel Accelerator and Caleb Talley, executive director of Startup Junkie Foundation.