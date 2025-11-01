© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
A temporary calm in the U.S.-China trade war after Trump–Xi meeting

By Emily Feng
Published November 1, 2025 at 4:24 PM CDT

A highly-anticipated meeting between president Trump and Xi Jinping leads to a pause - but not an end - to trade and tech competition issues.

Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
