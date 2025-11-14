Morning news brief

The third annual Arkansas Country Blues and String Band Festival is taking place tomorrow through Sunday in Springdale. Orson Weems is the executive director and co-founder of the nonprofit behind the festival, The Music Education Initiative. Weems speaks with Ozarks at Large’s Sophia Nourani about the organization and its connection to the three-day event.
The border between a stream and development called riparian is an important place. This is where the health of waterways can be greatly affected negatively if there isn’t sufficient boundary to help mitigate pollution, contamination or erosion. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams speaks with Stephanie Bohlen, outreach coordinator for Beaver Watershed Alliance.