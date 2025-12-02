© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nominate your favorite nonprofit for KUAF’s Giving Tuesday underwriting giveaway!

Dells donate $6.25 billion to fund investment accounts for millions of children

By Bill Chappell
Published December 2, 2025 at 4:12 PM CST

Michael and Susan Dell are donating $6.25 billion to fund investment accounts for millions of U.S. children.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Bill Chappell
Related Content