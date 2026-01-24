UNESCO has officially added yodeling to its list of 'Intangible Cultural Heritage'

Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
A new series on the Oprah Winfrey Network called “Maxxed Out” follows personal finance coach and northwest Arkansas resident Leah Collins as she helps families navigate how to spend and how to save their money.