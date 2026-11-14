Hegseth's failed impeachment was a warning to Democrats. Where will they go from here?

Democrats are not in the majority yet, but the first post-election test of their ability to get things done was a failure.

The House was unable to advance an impeachment effort of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Eleven Democrats were no-shows for the vote. Based on the math in this vote: If those 11 had been there and if no more Republicans showed up, the attempt would have gone forward.

Now, for those who want to see Hegseth impeached, it's fair to ask why only one Republican was in favor of it, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who led the effort, especially after an election that saw GOP wipeouts in no small measure because of the Iran war? The GOP still controls the floor, so a Democratic speaker would have been able to leave the vote open longer for the 11 to be able to cast their votes.

But it's also fair to ask if this would have happened under Nancy Pelosi's watch? (Ironically, she was one of the 11 who didn't vote for advancing Hegseth's impeachment because she had flown back to San Francisco for a veterans' event.) Or if this kind of effort is what people want in the first place.

First, on the Pelosi point: The former House speaker and retiring congresswoman was known for the discipline she kept in her caucus. She knew where the votes were, who was voting how and why – and, most importantly, did not move forward with efforts that didn't have the votes.

Hakeem Jeffries, the heir apparent Democratic leader, is going to have the largest majority in Congress since the early 1990s. His leadership and agenda priorities are going to be scrutinized and compared to Pelosi – and this wasn't a great start to this new era.

Second, on whether impeachments are what people want to see: it depends on which people. Certainly, the Democratic base — and some beyond that — wants accountability for the Trump administration.

Voters more broadly also said corruption was a top issue in the campaign. But walking the line between reasonable accountability and oversight versus impeachments is a potential tight rope.

Democrats will have to balance the mandate they were given to bring down prices (sound familiar?) and end the war with the accountability of the Trump administration that many in the Democratic base feverishly wants and expects.

What do voters want?

A Reuters/Ipsos poll taken after the election, found that 8-in-10 people think Democrats' focus in the first 100 days should be on the cost of living, three-quarters said lowering health care costs, 7 in 10 said lowering gas prices, while 6 in 10 said ending the Iran war and eliminating President Trump's tariffs.

What about investigations and impeachment? Only 40% said investigating the Trump administration should be a priority in those early days. But 71% of Democrats do want this to be a first 100 days focus. Only 36% of independents said the same.

Almost two-thirds said they are concerned that Democrats will spend too much time on investigations, which included, by the way, half of Democrats.

When it comes specifically to pursuing impeachment of Trump, only 33% said they think it would be good for the country. On the other hand, 63% of Democrats do. Only 30% of independents said it would be good for the country.

More than half also said they think Democrats should at least make efforts to work with the Trump administration. That, however, only included 40% of Democrats.

So this is going to be tricky to navigate for Democratic leadership, but a major part of a speaker's job is messaging, particularly when that speaker's party does not control the White House.

So what will Democrats focus on when they're in charge?

People are going to be watching the new Democratic majority for what it focuses on, and even with the Hegseth effort, it was clear that many conservatives were thrilled with not only how it went but that Democrats were fueling Massie's effort.

It arguably backfired and strengthened Hegseth's position within the administration. The White House and Republicans rallied around him. Even if some Republicans on Capitol Hill might have misgivings with Hegseth for one reason or another, and they and Vice President Vance think the war in Iran was the main reason for the midterm losses, opposing Democrats is far more unifying.

Politics is often (some would say too often) a team sport, and no group is more conditioned to put the T-shirt on and run the playbook than the red team.

It certainly gave Republicans more of a chance to go on offense than talking about health care, the cost of living or the war and gas prices.

Democratic leadership is certainly aware of the line it has to walk, but Jeffries is going to have to make some decisions. Asked on PBS NewsHour this week if Democrats would be impeaching more Trump officials, he said, "We will cross that bridge when we get to it."

But a House speaker is the one who builds the legislative bridges. He or she controls the agenda.

Jeffries, of course, also noted, as he has elsewhere, that affordability is a priority.

"We're committed to driving down the high cost of living in every area," he said. "That's housing, that's health care, that's groceries, that's gas, that's caregiving – to making this country affordable again for everyone."

Democrats will be tested

Democrats have been given a huge opportunity with majorities in both the House and Senate — but the balance of priorities, timing, messaging and discipline are all going to be major tests.

The stakes couldn't be higher. Arguably, what Democrats focus on will lay the foundation for views of the party's competence heading into the 2028 presidential election, and they don't want to squander the advantages they have.

The Ipsos poll showed that Democrats have big leads on which party has a better plan, policy or approach for health care (42%-23%), the cost of living (40%-25%) and the economy (37%-30%).

But they have to be careful. A lot of people are not convinced that Democrats are focused on the issues that are important to them. Only 47% in the Ipsos poll said that, including only 40% of independents.

Only 44% said they're confident that Democrats are putting the best interests of the American people above their own personal interests.

So while Democrats have the wind at their backs, the jury is still out on whether people are confident in their leadership.

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