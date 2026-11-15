Flight disruptions expected to last into Monday

Thousands of travelers are still waiting on airlines to reschedule cancelled flights after Friday's nationwide ground stop.

More than 2,300 flights have been cancelled and more than 8,000 flights within, into or out of the U.S. are delayed as of Sunday evening, according to FlightAware.com . Airports in Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta were experiencing the largest number of delays, with more than 250 flights each.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Sunday that "by the end of today, end of tomorrow, I think we will be back to normal."

"What happens when you have a ground stop like what happened on Friday is we have airplanes and air crews that are out of position," Duffy said during an interview with NBC's Meet The Press . "It takes some time for the airlines to re-choreograph all of their crews and aircraft."

Duffy on Saturday blamed faulty maintenance by L3Harris Technologies Inc., a federal contractor, for the nationwide ground stop.

L3Harris was working on replacing two sections of old copper wire with new fiber-optic cables, Duffy said. At some point, the FAA's legacy equipment became overloaded and disrupted communications.

"The initial investigation indicates that two potential locations as the reason for the excessive data flooding the systems: a radar site in Amarillo, Texas and a radio communications site in El Dorado, Arkansas."

L3Harris on Saturday said it takes the nationwide ground stop and its impact on the nation "seriously."

"With safety and reliability as our highest priorities, L3 Harris, together with its telco partners and the FAA, has completed more than 70% of the planned airspace communications conversion from legacy copper wires to a fiber optic system," the company said in a statement . "We are supporting the FAA in its investigation to understand the conditions that led to the Nov. 13 ground stop of our nation's air travel."

President Trump on Sunday called on Congress to approve more funding for air traffic control to update its aging systems.

"We have already started the work, but it should be done all at once, not in drips and drabs. Congress must approve," Trump said in a post on social media.

In 2025, under Trump, Congress approved $12.5 billion for air traffic control safety system upgrades. But on Friday, Duffy and the White House requested $50 billion in emergency funding.

"We have to make investments into a network that has been neglected for decades," Duffy said on the Sunday news program. "We need to put money into it to make sure that it's still resilient for the future."

But two Democrats, Rep. André Carson of Indiana and Rep. Rick Larsen of Washington state, members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said billions have been appropriated but only a portion has been spent.

"Congress approved $12.5 billion for the Department of Transportation to make necessary safety upgrades to our air traffic control system," Larsen and Carson said in a statement on Saturday. "Fifteen months later, the administration's obligated $4.3 billion but only spent $1 billion, leaving $8 billion unobligated and $11 billion unspent. Explain to Congress, again, why they need more money?"

Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, told NPR on Sunday that he encourages every effort to understand what led to Friday's ground stop, and ensure that policies, practices and mitigation plans were followed.

But the ultimate credit goes to the air traffic controllers, he said.

"It's one of those moments that nobody can be prepared for, nobody can plan for," Daniels told NPR. But it shows what air traffic controllers can do when an entire national airspace system is shut down while working on unreliable equipment, he said.

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