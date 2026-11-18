CENTRAL MARSHES, southern Iraq — For all he's been through, environmentalist Jassim al-Asadi still approaches each sighting of wildlife in Iraq's marshes as if it's the very first time — even though he has seen them thousands of times before.

"Do you see?" he asks excitedly, pointing out a white egret perched on the back of a water buffalo as his long, narrow boat glides by. "It's a buffalo! With a bird on its back!"

Kingfishers with bright flashes of blue on their wings perch on reeds rising up from the shallow water. A wild boar and her piglets dart in front of the boat and disappear into the tangled grass.

Despite having been kidnapped, tortured and accused by an Iran-backed militia of being an Israeli agent, Asadi is back in the marshes, monitoring water levels and talking to fishermen and buffalo herders to find out what difference a season of rain has made in the biggest wetlands in the Middle East.

Five devastating years of drought dried out some of the marshlands. In places where water remained, it was brackish, stunting the reeds and grass. Water buffalo were dying from lack of food and contaminated water.

Claire Harbage / NPR Birds sit in the reeds around the marshes, which was named a UNESCO world heritage site in 2016 for its biodiversity and legacy as the site of one of the world's oldest civilizations.

Residents who make their living from breeding the animals and selling milk and cream headed with their remaining herds in search of water or to the outskirts of southern Iraqi cities.

They have now begun to return, repopulating some of the tiny floating islands where, aside from some modern technology, marsh residents live a way of life little changed since Sumerian times, more than 4,000 years ago.

Loading...

Reflooding the marshes Saddam drained

Asadi is a leading environmental figure in Iraq. In the 1990s, in retribution for a Shiite uprising in southern Iraq, Saddam Hussein drained the marshes and set parts of them on fire to flush out resistance fighters.

After Saddam was toppled in the U.S.-led invasion in 2003, Asadi and Iraqi-American environmentalist Azzam Alwash helped residents tear down packed earth embankments holding back water from the Tigris and Euphrates rivers and the water flooded back in.

The two engineers founded the environmental organization Nature Iraq in 2004.

Asadi has been a high-profile figure, working with embassies and government ministries to garner support for the marshes and helping successfully lobby for inclusion as a UNESCO world heritage site in 2016. The inscription recognized the marshlands' biodiversity and their legacy as the site of one of the world's oldest civilizations.

Claire Harbage / NPR A widow fishes across from Chibayish — a town on the edge of the marshes. She has caught just a few small fish. Pollution and increased salinity have decreased fish native to the marshes.

Gregarious, welcoming and with a zeal for showcasing his homeland, Asadi frequently took Western journalists through the marshes, often hosting them at the Nature Iraq offices.

Kidnapped, tortured and accused of working for Israel

In February 2023, Asadi was kidnapped by an Iran-backed Iraqi militia, which accused him and the journalists he met of being Israeli spies who had fomented anti-government protests that had rocked Iran a few months earlier.

He was returning from Baghdad to his southern hometown of Chibayish after a meeting with the Iraqi president to discuss help for destitute families in the marshes when gunmen in pickup trucks and SUVs cut off his car on the road south.

They blindfolded him and threw him onto the floor of a vehicle, and with their feet on top of him drove him to what he believed to be farmland. There he was beaten and told to confess to being a spy.

"They showed me a map of the world," he says. "They were showing it on a screen and there were networks on it, connecting all the countries of the world — in Europe, Africa, Asia, America — to Tel Aviv. They said 'You are not just a spy, you lead a spy network from all the capitals of the world to Israel.'"

They accused him of ferrying journalists, whom they also accused of being spies, across the marshes into Iran. Nature Iraq, like almost all non-governmental organizations, often takes journalists and others on tours in Iraq to raise environmental awareness.

Asadi, who is 69 now, was born in the marshes — literally in a boat when his mother went into labor two months early while she was collecting reeds and grass.

Claire Harbage / NPR Asadi, 69, was born in a boat in the marsh when his mother went into labor while she was collecting reeds and grasses. He says the landscape has changed after the drought — entire lakes drying up and plants that normally grow in desert taking root where there would normally be marshes.

"When I opened my eyes the first time, I opened my eyes to the blue sky, to the water, to the reeds and also birds," he says. "My mom returned home with the grasses, reeds and a baby."

At the age of 6 he rowed his own small boat to school. In the rainy season he says, the students would collect reeds to put on the classroom floors and when the school flooded there would be fish swimming under their desks.

In 1978, he was jailed for nine months for refusing to sign allegiance to Saddam Hussein's Baath party.

Asadi says when he was kidnapped three years ago and refused to admit to being a spy after being beaten, his captors decided he should be tortured.

They held him for two weeks. Asadi says they placed a plastic bag over his head until he thought he would suffocate and plunged his head underwater over and over.

"When the oxygen ran out I felt like I was going to die," he says.

They ran electric shocks through his body.

"They started from my feet, to my head, my genitals, my chest, my nose," he says in his office in Chibayish, on the edge of the central marshes. "They suspended him from the ceiling "like a sheep being slaughtered."

"They took my left arm behind my neck, and my right arm next to it, and beat them with metal chains. You feel like you're being pulled apart," he says. "I would scream, I would be on the verge of fainting, then they would stop and say, "So will you admit it?""

Then they would throw him back into his cell to await the next torture session.

Poetry helped save him

Claire Harbage / NPR Asadi has memorized many hundreds of Arab poets' writings, which he recited when he was imprisoned. He still recites poems while sailing in the marshes today.

He says the waiting was also a form of torture.

"You think about your family, you think about your children and you think of your fate in the coming days and your fate in the coming sessions."

Asadi is also a poet. He wrote his first poem when he was 13 and has memorized many hundreds of other Arab poets' writings.

"I found a way to recite poetry to myself, so I didn't have to think about anything but poetry," he says. "When I hear the sound of the cell door opening — it means they are coming to take me, they are going to torture me."

Even now, in the boat three years later, he recites poems to himself — over several minutes — start to finish.

The one he told himself hundreds of times in captivity is called In Those Days, by Saadi Youssef, an Iraqi poet from the southern port city of Basra jailed in Iraq decades ago before he went into exile in Algeria and the U.K.

"I left the court with the guards' beatings and the judge's ridicule," reads part of the poem in translation. "I have a wife whom I love and a book made of date palms." Asadi recites it in Arabic like a mantra. It comforted him, he says, to imagine that he himself was the prisoner in Youssef's poem decades ago.

"Sign a confession or write your will"

Claire Harbage / NPR Water buffalo are the backbone of the marsh economy – mostly because of their milk. Families living on tiny islands in the marshes let them out in the morning to graze on grass and reeds and bring them back in the evenings.

After two weeks, his masked captors, dressed in military uniforms and using phrases that Asadi said were uniquely Iranian, told him he could either sign a confession that he ran spy networks and smuggled journalists into Iran, or he could write a will.

They placed a pen and a piece of paper in front of him and gave him an hour. If he didn't confess, they said, "We are going to kill you today."

"So I wrote my will," Asadi says. "I wrote that I love Iraq very much. That I have not done anything wrong, not to Iraq, not to anyone else. And I said that I wish for our country to be independent and strong and at the same time I am against all hatred and division."

He asked his wife not to be too upset.

"And I wished for my children to follow in my footsteps and in my path," he says he wrote.

"Yes, though that path led to my death, we only have one life so let us live that life honorably."

Instead of killing him, his captors ended up throwing him onto the floor of a vehicle and leaving him by the side of a road in Baghdad near where his family had been told to wait for him.

Loading...

Tribal threats and a deal for his release

Asadi, injured and weak, insisted on returning home to the marshlands the very next day. There, hundreds of marsh residents walked for miles to welcome him back, many waving celebratory posters and Iraqi flags.

Asadi says he knows the militia that kidnapped him and he believes the government did as well while he was being held. His cousin, who was driving, had memorized the license plate number of the kidnappers.

"Within two hours they found who owns the car and the name and who he works for," says Alwash, the Nature Iraq co-founder.

The Iraqi government had pledged to secure his release. But in certain areas, some of the Iran-backed militias that flourished in the security vacuum and the subsequent civil war after the U.S. invasion have grown more powerful than Iraqi security forces. And in some parts of Iraq, tribes are even more powerful still.

Claire Harbage / NPR Environmentalist Azzam Alwash, an Iraqi-American engineer, the co-founder of Nature Iraq, in Amman, Jordan. Alwash has not returned to Iraq since he was warned three years ago of kidnapping threats against him as well by Iran-backed militias.

In the end it was Asadi's powerful Bani Asad tribe that won his release after mobilizing hundreds of armed tribal fighters to drive home their demand that he be freed.

"Four hundred members of the Asadi clan — all with guns. They surround the guy's house and say 'Ok, if he dies, you're dead'," says Alwash. "Jassim was known — I mean everybody was like, 'What the hell? Why mess around with Jassim?'"

As part of the deal for his release, Asadi says he did not pursue the case in court. He says it never occurred to him he was in danger of being kidnapped because Nature Iraq is purely environmental and not affiliated with any political party.

He was offered asylum in Europe after he was freed. He refused, saying it was what his captors wanted — for him to leave the country and stop his work. Instead he asked for asylum for two of his children, who are now in Sweden.

"He basically told people, 'Take my children away so I can work for the marshes without putting them in danger,'" says Alwash. A third child lives in the United States.

Claire Harbage / NPR Boatman Razzak Jabar, also known as Abu Haider, and Asadi measure the depth of the water in the marsh.

Alwash, speaking to NPR in Amman, was told by intelligence services of three different countries after Asadi was seized that he was also at risk of being kidnapped and has not returned to Iraq since.

"Iran's operating theory is that we are a Mossad operation," Alwash says of Nature Iraq. "They cannot understand why Western governments would give money to the environment."

He says Iran's suspicions about the organization go back to 2016, when Nature Iraq began a project with Iranian conservationists working on the endangered and elusive Persian Leopard in the mountains between Iran and Iraq. Two years later Iran arrested nine Iranian conservationists related to the project, accusing them of espionage.

The Iranian-Canadian co-founder of the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation died in detention while the rest spent years in prison.

Protecting Iraq's environment

Claire Harbage / NPR This year, with the return of the water and grasses for water buffalo to eat, more calves were born. Caring for the animals is a family endeavor – many of the children, particularly girls, are not sent to school.

Nature Iraq has raised a generation of environmentalists working mainly from southern Iraq and Iraq's Kurdistan region. In the marshlands, the group has built floating islands for water buffalo breeders and reed guest houses intended for tourists. They have lobbied the Iraqi and regional governments to implement water policies that would revive the marshes — primarily Turkey whose huge dams have reduced the water flow downstream.

Because there is no water treatment plant, the organization has constructed a pond to naturally clean marsh water contaminated by sewage pumped from towns into the marshes. The collection pond is now full of reeds that naturally remove toxins from the water before it is pumped back out.

They are a small fraction of the cost of water treatment plants but they are still waiting for the Iraqi government to make a decision on constructing two more ponds needed near Chibayish, Asadi says.

At its peak, the environmental organization had 94 people on staff, operating in Iraq and the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

Claire Harbage / NPR Boats line a canal that brings people from the marshes into the town of Chibayish.

"Anyone who works on the environment in Iraq has gone through Nature Iraq," Alwash says. In 2018, after secret allegations that the environmental organization was misusing public funds, Iraqi prosecutors froze the group's bank accounts. They dropped the investigation four years later due to lack of evidence. Only four staff members who could afford to work without being paid, remained.

Asadi's arrest and Iran's imprisonment of Iranian environmentalists who worked with Nature Iraq have had a chilling effect on environmental activism.

"After the kidnapping people were like — 'Why are you working with Jassim? It's dangerous,'" says volunteer Muntadher Abedali, 21.

"Nature Iraq has been teaching me how to protect the marshes, the biology, the biodiversity and even the culture," he says. "I will stay with Jassim forever, no matter what. Why should I feel afraid? We are the next generation to protect nature."

To help raise awareness internationally, Abedali taught himself English and now speaks it fluently, contributing stories to a platform called Climate Stories. He sees himself as part of the voice of largely impoverished marsh residents who do not have the political power to advocate for themselves.

Water returns to Iraq's parched marshland

Claire Harbage / NPR Muntadher Abdali, 21, is a Nature Iraq volunteer. He says he has been warned that it is dangerous to associate with Nature Iraq since the kidnapping of its co-founder but says he will never stop working on helping the marshes and its people.

On a recent day Asadi and Abedali travelled through the marshes in long narrow boats called mashoufs. Without the motor, they are the same designs portrayed in Sumerian art more than 4,000 years ago.

"How is the water?" Asadi asks everyone he meets. He keeps track of water levels rising and falling to the centimeter. With rains last winter, after five years of devastating drought, the levels have risen by more than one third.

But the real gauge is the health of the water buffalo that are the backbone of the marsh economy.

During the drought the very landscape changed. Spiky desert plants that do not normally grow in the marshes took the place of reeds. Lakes used by migrating birds dried up entirely. Many buffalo herders moved away and turned to agriculture — scraping a subsistence while living on other people's lands.

Claire Harbage / NPR Rizzak Ismail Khalil and his son Issa, 3, walk towards their home after tending to their water buffalo. Their home here is a reed hut on a tiny island — sweltering in the summer. Aid organizations have distributed solar power systems to run lights and a refrigerator.

There are some signs of recovery. At one of the tiny islands near sunset, Muamel Raad was milking one of his buffalo, the creamy milk sloshing into a pail to be turned partly into a luxuriously high-fat cream sold along with the milk, in town.

Raad, 23, says he and his family moved constantly over the last five years.

"With the drought, every two or three months I had to move," he says. Seven of his water buffalo sickened and died during the drought and he sold others he could not afford to feed. From a herd of 50, he now has fewer than 20 left.

Raad says he is getting twice the amount of milk from each animal as he did during the drought – up to four quarts a day. A small, barefoot boy shoos 2- and 3-month-old calves away from their mothers as his father milks them.

In Amman, Alwash stands near a map he obtained in 2003 from the Iraqi water ministry, showing the elaborate system of embankments and canals Saddam built to divert water from the rivers.

Claire Harbage / NPR Abdul Hussein Taher fishes with a net in the marshes. The long narrow boat — called a mashouf — is the same design found in ancient Sumerian carvings.

Alwash, who won the prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize in 2013, speaks about the marshes with the expertise of a professor and the zeal of a preacher.

He explains the flood cycle that fostered what he calls 'a symphony of bio-diversity' ended in 2019 when Turkey's huge Elisu dam project began capturing water that would have run downstream.

"The pulse of the floods is no longer there," he says. "Does that mean the marshes are over? No, the marshes are changing. Everyone knows that the only constant in nature is change."

Environmentalist's return to the marshes

Out on the water, Asadi calls out to fishermen standing up in boats to cast wide circular nets into the water. They tell him the fishing is still bad — there are few fish, and most of them are small.

He asks children swimming in the canal — their clothes plastered against them — how the water is.

Claire Harbage / NPR Jabar, a long time friend of Asadi, steers the boat as the two talk. Jabar is perhaps the marsh's most famous boatmen. He has been ferrying people through the marshes for decades. He and Asadi often sing traditional folk songs while on the water.

For all the trauma he has experienced, he seems to have lost none of his energy or his passion for every facet of the marshland.

He jumps in and out of boats, bursts into song, composes poetry. With boatman Razzak Jabar, whom he has known since childhood, he sings old songs – sad ones mostly about lost places and people.

"It was a horrific experience, it is true," he says of his kidnapping. "But also it showed me and us that yes, this isn't an easy path — it requires sacrifices and strength. This is your country, this is your nature, this is your environment. Work hard for your country and your land."

Awadh al-Ta'ie, Ahmed Qusay and Fatima al-Kassab contributed reporting from Chibayish and Baghdad, Iraq.

Copyright 2026 NPR