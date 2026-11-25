In the early 2000s, Michael Passons was at the top of the Contemporary Christian Music world. His vocal pop group Avalon had earned trophies from the Christian music scene, but also found breakout mainstream success – an American Music Award, for example, in 2003.

"We were sitting right up there with Britney and Justin," Passon recalled.

During his late-'90s-to-early-2000s tenure, Avalon earned more than a dozen Christian number ones. But as the other group members married and he remained single, the suspicion that he was gay endangered that success.

"The Christian music business is a business," Passons said. "And in that culture, being a gay person was bad for business. So, everyone was gonna lose money."

In 2003, not long after the high of the American Music Awards, came a steep fall.

Passons says his bandmates ambushed him with the news that he had been kicked out of the group. They told a magazine he'd chosen to leave and quickly replaced him, while making Passons sign a nondisclosure agreement.

The entertainment industry has had its high-profile reckonings with abuse, first #MeToo, then the discourse around the R. Kelly and Diddy trials and collective reexamination of the tabloid scrutiny teen pop stars like Britney Spears faced.

Now, the new documentary Safe For the Whole Family finally applies that type of critical lens to the peak era of Christian pop: the 1990s.

Becca Mitchell / Michael Passons, a former singer in the Christian band Avalon, is featured in a new documentary about the ways in which some musicians were silenced.

In the new documentary, which premiered at the Nashville Film Festival in September, Passons fully spells out what happened behind the scenes: his band mates, management and record label suspected he was gay and conspired against him to protect their bottom line.

"I was very aware of the deafening hypocrisy of the whole thing," he said, "that there's so many gay and queer people who have sung and composed amazing religious music. These people have contributed so much to Christian music, but yet the person is outcast."

Two of the Avalon members involved didn't respond to NPR's request for comment. The third, Melissa Greene, corroborated Passons' account in an email: "What Michael describes is what happened. I was in the room, and I take ownership of my part in it. We were inside a system that taught us his attraction was a danger to the ministry. I didn't think I was only believing a system. I thought I was believing God."

Greene said that years later, she realized she was wrong and asked Passons for forgiveness. "I'm grateful I finally owned how wrong I was, and grateful for his willingness to lean back in."

Passons was devastated by what amounted to a blacklisting; he couldn't even find work as a church music minister. But by the time he was approached about appearing in Safe For the Whole Family, he was ready to take part in the first-ever collective reckoning with how Christian pop treated some of its stars.

"We were all coming together as a voice for what it felt like to have our voices silenced," he said.

Jason Ikeler, the filmmaker behind the doc, grew up listening to these singers. He's also gay, and found himself alienated from evangelical Christianity and ready to make sense of the subculture he'd experienced.

In 2023, he began contacting his old Christian pop heroes, approaching them with care. "With a lot of them, it did feel like you're talking to a friend – you're like trauma-bonded," he said.

Ikeler reassured the performers whose perspectives he sought that this wouldn't be a scandalous takedown of Christianity: "I don't wanna make a super scathing thing. I want to tell the truth. I don't wanna sweep anything under the rug."

But revealing what transpired out of public view carries sizable risks for musicians whose work still intersects with Christian music even occasionally, like Nikki Leonti, who's written songs for a new generation of Christian artists.

"If you want to maintain good standing in Christian spaces, you can't do a documentary like this," Leonti said.

And yet, after a long journey through therapy and sharing a bit about her experiences on podcasts in recent years, she decided to fully dive in with the documentary.

When Leonti signed her first record deal at age 13, she was keen to share her faith and God-given talent. She soon found the job came with the expectation that she would be a perfect model of modesty and purity.

"You couldn't be a Christian pop artist and not be synonymous with virginity," she said.

Leonti had the goods: pipes, poise and a heartfelt public commitment to remain abstinent until marriage. But as she shares in the film, those handling her career failed to protect her from being pressured into sex against her will.

The guy who got her pregnant was in a Christian band. But Leonti says she alone was shamed by the Christian music industry and had to beg its forgiveness.

"There is a lot of contradiction and hypocrisy when it comes to who gets punished and who does not," she reflects. "And it just started to wear me down. And I'm like, 'I don't know how long I can do this apology tour.'"

Jason Ikeler / Safe For the Whole Family features stars like Jennifer Knapp, who was the rare Christian star who wasn't raised in church.



Hearing accounts like Leonti's helped Ikeler, the director, grasp profound contradictions at play beneath the surface of Christian pop.

"I think the grossest part of it is you're making content that's supposed to be safe for kids," he said, "and look what you're letting happen to these artists that you're making money off of."

Safe For the Whole Family features many notable names, but its third protagonist is singer-songwriter Jennifer Knapp, the rare Christian star who wasn't raised in the church.

From the moment she began making waves with her spiritually forthright folk-rock, she questioned what she was being asked to represent. She flat-out refused to promote the industry's "True Love Waits" abstinence campaign, declaring it "a marketing package of shame."

And even though Knapp hadn't yet come to terms with her own queerness, she was deeply troubled when young fans assumed that she viewed homosexuality as wrong, simply because she was a Christian artist.

"I was like, 'Whoa, I never said that. If that's the outcome of what I'm doing, I'm walking away right now.'"

The night of the documentary screening in Nashville in September, actor Tyler Merritt moderated a brief panel, and had a message for the performers who'd just shared their painful experiences on screen.

"I hope that you hear this," he began. "So many of us loved you then. We never stopped loving you. And we love you now."

Merritt wasn't alone in thinking of the artists' present-day realities. The film doesn't end with their departures from Christian pop, and Knapp considers that important. "We didn't die when we left," she emphasizes. "We're still alive and we're still functioning in the things that we care about and the art that we are creating.

Knapp now books her shows at bars, not churches, but is well over a decade into leading her nonprofit Inside Out Faith, which guides faith communities in better supporting their LGBTQ members.

"I really thought, 'Now that I'm gay and I'm not in contemporary Christian music anymore, I never have to go back and do church work.'

And now I've got my theology degree and I do spend a lot of my time doing exactly that."

This year, Passons reimagined the Avalon hit "Testify to Live" as a club-ready Pride anthem, and started writing his own songs.

"I'm very, very proud that I've now recorded something with my name on it," he says. "Because all these years, I've just been that blonde guy in that group. Now it's time to be Michael. It's time for me to tell the story of who I am"

And when the film is released in early 2027, more people will get the chance to hear it.



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