U.N. inspectors arrive at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine

By Elissa Nadworny
Published September 1, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT

A team of nuclear inspectors from the United Nations has made its way to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Southern Ukraine.

