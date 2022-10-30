Nancy Pelosi says she is traumatized by the hammer attack on her husband

House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she and her family are "heartbroken and traumatized" by the violent attack on her husband Paul.

Pelosi added that she is grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and medical experts, and leaning on her Christian faith in a difficult time.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was hit with a hammer by a male intruder at the married couple's San Francisco home on Friday. He suffered a fractured skull and injuries to his right arm and hands, and remains in hospital.

The suspect, David DePape, 42, demanded to see Nancy Pelosi when he entered the house, her statement says. She was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the attack and has since flown back to see her husband.

Protection and security of U.S. lawmakers has come under scrutiny with the attack, which comes in the lead-up to the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Nancy Pelosi's full statement reads:

"Sadly a violent man broke into our family home yesterday morning, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul. Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life threatening attack on our Pop. We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving.

"Please know that your prayers and warm wishes are a comfort to our family and helping Paul make progress with his recovery. His condition continues to improve.

"We are also comforted by these words from the Book of Isaiah: "Do not fear, for I am with you. Do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."

"We thank you for your prayers and warm wishes as well as the work you do to strengthen our Democracy."

