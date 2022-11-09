© 2022 KUAF
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wins reelection in Michigan

By Rick Pluta, Michigan Public Radio Network
Published November 9, 2022 at 12:26 AM CST
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a campaign rally at Michigan State University on Nov. 7, in East Lansing, Mich.
Brandon Bell
/
Getty Images
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a campaign rally at Michigan State University on Nov. 7, in East Lansing, Mich.

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, has won a second term for the top political job in the battleground state, according to a race call by The Associated Press.

The state of the economy is always a big issue in the industrial Midwest, but abortion rights and Whitmer's deployment of lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic also played a role in the campaign.

Whitmer beat political novice Tudor Dixon in the Republican nominee's first run for public office. Dixon was best known as a commentator on conservative news networks prior to winning the Republican nomination in a crowded GOP primary.

Whitmer is a big supporter of abortion rights and has gone to court to block a 1931 Michigan abortion ban from taking effect, earning her a national following.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Rick Pluta, Michigan Public Radio Network