Here's how close the votes are for outstanding House and Senate races

By Koko Nakajima,
Alyson Hurt
Published November 11, 2022 at 9:46 AM CST

Updated November 12, 2022 at 9:25 PM ET

With control of Congress still undecided, several seats have yet to be called in the House and Senate — many with very tight margins as votes continue to be counted.

With the rise of mail-in voting, close margins, ranked-choice voting and runoffs, it will be a while before there are calls for all the seats. This is normal and expected.

