NPR News

5 Memphis ex-police charged with murder and jailed over beating death of Tyre Nichols

By Russell Lewis
Published January 26, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST
Family members and supporters hold a photograph of Tyre Nichols at a news conference in Memphis, Tenn., earlier this week.

Five former Memphis Police officers have been indicted and jailed in the beating death of Tyre Nichols.

The five former officers each face a litany of charges, including second degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. The five officers were fired last week after the traffic stop. Nichols died in the hospital a few days after the beating.

Last night, the Memphis Police Chief put out a video statement discussing "the horrific circumstances" of Nichols' death. She called it a professional failing and said that "the incident was heinous, reckless and inhumane."

At 3 p.m. ET, the Shelby County District Attorney is scheduled to hold a news conference discussing these charges.

NPR News
Russell Lewis
As NPR's Southern Bureau chief, Russell Lewis covers issues and people of the Southeast for NPR — from Florida to Virginia to Texas, including West Virginia, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. His work brings context and dimension to issues ranging from immigration, transportation, and oil and gas drilling for NPR listeners across the nation and around the world.
