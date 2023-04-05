What's next for Chicago's new mayor elect Brandon Johnson

Mariah Woelfel is WBEZ’s morning news producer--up before the sun to produce newscasts for the local broadcast of NPR’s Morning Edition. Prior to WBEZ, Mariah worked as a reporter, producer and All Things Considered host during her time as a fellow at WVIK, an NPR member station in western Illinois. She got her start in radio interning on WBEZ’s news desk during graduate school.Mariah has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in journalism from DePaul University.She grew up in the northwest suburbs of Chicago before moving with her family to the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood when she was 13. Mariah currently lives in Chicago’s Noble Square neighborhood with her dog, Lola.