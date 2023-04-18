Jalen Hurts signs a record 5-year, $255 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million contract Monday, making him the player with the most annual earnings in NFL history at 24, according to the league.

About $179.3 million of that is guaranteed to Hurts, with $110 million guaranteed at signing. His contract also has the first no-trade clause in the team's history, according to NFL.com.

"The thing with Jalen that I'm so optimistic about is he's just got this incredible – I'm not telling you anything you don't know here, but seeing him virtually every day, he's got an incredible passion for being phenomenal," Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie said recently.

Hurts was drafted to the Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. In three seasons as an Eagle, Hurts appeared in the playoffs twice, was named to the Pro-Bowl, chosen as an All-Pro and was a finalist for the league's MVP award. In February, he led the team to the Super Bowl, though they were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The previous record set for the highest annual contract value was by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who in 2020 signed a 10-year, $450 million extension.

