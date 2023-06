The conflict in Sudan is now entering its third month. Much of the news reports have focused on the fighting in the capital Khartoum.

But the brutal and brazen murder of the Governor of the West Darfur region of Sudan has put a spotlight on the increasing violence in this remote region.

NPR's Aya Batrawy has this report.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.