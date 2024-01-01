© 2024 KUAF
KUAF's Fall 2024 Open House

Join us for an exciting day at the KUAF Open House on Sept. 27, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.!

Join us for an exciting day at the KUAF Open House! Register for the experience here.

The event begins at 10:00 AM with our new monthly Community Coffee series, which runs until 11:30 AM and provides a chance for members to meet and chat with KUAF staff. Throughout the day, visitors can enjoy our Listening Lab to share their public radio stories, engage in one-on-one conversations with rotating journalists and producers, take short station tours, and participate in our "I Support KUAF..." photo opportunity.

From 12:30 to 1:00 PM, get a behind-the-scenes look at our mid-day news meeting for Ozarks At Large.

The afternoon brings special excitement as our new General Manager, Clint Schaff, delivers remarks at 1:30 PM. He introduces himself, shares his vision for KUAF's future, announces new opportunities for listener involvement, updates on the Fall Fundraiser, and introduces exciting neighborhood initiatives.

Join us at 2:00 PM for a special group photo with staff and members. The afternoon also offers chances to meet key new staff members, including Membership Director Lisa Ault and Tech Director Wai-Kay Carenbauer.

Whether you're a long-time supporter or new to KUAF, this Open House promises a fun-filled day of discovery and connection with your local public radio station. Join us until 4:30 PM for this special event!

