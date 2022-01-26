Ozarks at Large Episodes

On today's show, St. James United Methodist Church, in the heart of Fayetteville’s historic African American district is celebrating a 160th anniversary. Plus, John McCutcheon discusses 50 years of music, a visit from our Militant Grammarian, and much more.
On today's show, a billion dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funding is being delivered by the U.S. Treasury to Arkansas counties and cities—to be obligated by 2024. Plus, Michael Tilley with Talk Business and Politics helps us review news of the week, we welcome Hip Hop Hello to the KUAF family, and more.
On today's show, building up a talent pool for the entertainment industry in northwest Arkansas. Plus, lessons learned from two years of a pandemic, a visit from our militant grammarian, and much more.