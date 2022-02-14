At a price tag of just over $200,000, more than $35 million in medical debt was forgiven and erased for 23,896 Arkansans in all 75 counties. Dr. Sherece West-Scantlebury of the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation and Abby Hughes Holsclaw of Arkansas Asset Funders Network discuss the impact of this debt forgiveness and the future policy plans to prevent this from happening in the future.

