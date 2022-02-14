Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz, and Chris Thile.
At a price tag of just over $200,000, more than $35 million in medical debt was forgiven and erased for 23,896 Arkansans in all 75 counties. Dr. Sherece West-Scantlebury of the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation and Abby Hughes Holsclaw of Arkansas Asset Funders Network discuss the impact of this debt forgiveness and the future policy plans to prevent this from happening in the future.
We go into our own archives for a 2020 conversation we had with Randy Dixon, from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History, about the creation of the McClellan-Kerr Navigations System.