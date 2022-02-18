Ozarks at Large for Friday, February 18, 2022

On today's show, a billion dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funding is being delivered by the U.S. Treasury to Arkansas counties and cities—to be obligated by 2024. Plus, Michael Tilley with Talk Business and Politics helps us review news of the week, we welcome Hip Hop Hello to the KUAF family, and more.
