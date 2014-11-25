Razorback Greenway Construction in Homestretch

Legislators hear a proposal to build a new state prison that would potentially help decrease the burden of state prisoners on county jails in Arkansas. Legislators also hear about how the state's Insurance Marketplace could transition from a federal-state partnership into a state-run exchange over the course of the next few years. The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality releases a new smartphone app that allows for easier reporting of environmental hazards, and the final sections of the Razorback Regional Greenway are under construction.

MUSIC: "Yyes" El Ten Eleven