The Yellville Habitat of Violet Hensley According to Kat Wilson

Artist Kat Wilson is photographing habitats of a dozen “Arkansas Living Treasures”—noted traditional craftspeople. Jacqueline Froelich accompanied Kat Wilson to Yellville for a morning shoot of historic Arkansas fiddle maker, Violet Hensley. Wilson’s works--including her fresh exhibition “Layers” currently on display at Lyon College--can be viewed at katwilsonartist.com.

