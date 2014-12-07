The Yellville Habitat of Violet Hensley According to Kat Wilson

Artist Kat Wilson is photographing habitats of a dozen “Arkansas Living Treasures”—noted traditional craftspeople. Jacqueline Froelich accompanied Kat Wilson to Yellville for a morning shoot of historic Arkansas fiddle maker, Violet Hensley. Wilson’s works--including her fresh exhibition “Layers” currently on display at Lyon College--can be viewed at katwilsonartist.com.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.