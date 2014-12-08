Unauthorized Arkansas Immigrants React to Obama's Order

Tens of thousands of Arkansas residents with no legal immigration status could seek to be shielded from deportation under President Obama’s new executive action. Jacqueline Froelich speaks with two affected individuals, along with a immigrations rights lead activist.
