Unauthorized Arkansas Immigrants React to Obama's Order

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 8, 2014 at 1:38 PM CST
Jacqueline Froelich
Tens of thousands of Arkansas residents with no legal immigration status could seek to be shielded from deportation under President Obama’s new executive action. Jacqueline Froelich speaks with two affected individuals, along with a immigrations rights lead activist. 

