Ozarks at Large for Wednesday, December 31, 2014

On day three of our week-long look back at some of our favorite stories of the year, we celebrate Hmong New Year in northeast Oklahoma, find out about the history of a long-time staple of Dickson Street in Fayetteville, learn about a minnow farmer in Madison County who received his GED in his senior years, learn about the yellow bicycle that makes a seasonal appearance in Fayetteville, and learn more about how Birthsong Botanicals makes its salves, balms and other remedies.