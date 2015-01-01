Ozarks at Large for Thursday, January 1, 2015

On this New Year's Day edition of Ozarks, we continue to look back at some of our favorite stories from the old year with a look at how some local chickens react when the Razorbacks are playing at home, we learn about new hyper-local convenience stores in downtown Fayetteville, explore why there aren't more male primary school teachers in Arkansas, travel to Gulley Park to find out about its history, and learn about Chuck Barrett's history of calling the Hogs on the radio.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.