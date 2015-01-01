Ozarks at Large for Thursday, January 1, 2015

On this New Year's Day edition of Ozarks, we continue to look back at some of our favorite stories from the old year with a look at how some local chickens react when the Razorbacks are playing at home, we learn about new hyper-local convenience stores in downtown Fayetteville, explore why there aren't more male primary school teachers in Arkansas, travel to Gulley Park to find out about its history, and learn about Chuck Barrett's history of calling the Hogs on the radio.