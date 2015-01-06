0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.
Sex-Segregated Classrooms Subject of Scrutiny
In early December the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights issued new Title IX guidelines to all public schools with single-gender classes. Arkansas has six dozen such classrooms across ten districts. Jacqueline Froelich spoke with several gender equity advocates about the guidelines.
MUSIC: "Newspapers" Stan Ridgeway