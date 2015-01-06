© 2022 KUAF
Sex-Segregated Classrooms Subject of Scrutiny

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 6, 2015 at 12:57 PM CST
Jacqueline Froelich
An all-boys class at P.E. at Southside Elementary in Siloam Springs.

In early December the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights issued new Title IX guidelines to all public schools with single-gender classes. Arkansas has six dozen such classrooms across ten districts. Jacqueline Froelich spoke with several gender equity advocates about the guidelines. 

MUSIC: "Newspapers" Stan Ridgeway

