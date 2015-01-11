A Salute to Hendrix

Here are the ten (somewhat eclectic) clips we used in our salute to Hendrix:



Susan Dunn, singing with Luciano Pavarotti in 1986. Hendrix grad, 1986. Mary Steenburgen accepting the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1981 for her work in Melvin and Howard. Attended Hendrix in 1971-72. Singer and songwriter Hayes Carll, winner of the 2008 Americana Music Association's Song of the Year Award. Hendrix grad, 1998. Wilbur Mills (with Fanne Foxe), one-time chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. Hendrix grad, and salutatorian, 1930. Anne Murray (not a Hendrix grad) singing the song You Needed Me. The tune was named the Song of the Year for 1978 by the Academy of Country Music and was written by Randy Goodrum, Hendrix grad in 1969. John Burkhalter at an AETN debate in 2014. Former Arkansas Highway Commissioner, current businessman and Democratic nominee for Lt, Governor in 2014. Pre-med graduate from Hendrix. Tim Griffin Lieutenant Governor of Arkansas. Hendrix grad, 1990. Beverly Sills (not a Hendrix alum) singing in a production in 1976 directed by Sarah Caldwell. Caldwell did go to Hendrix and graduated in 1944. The cover of Time Magazine's November 10th, 1975 proclaimed she was Music's Wonder Woman. The chef, gardener, writer and broadcaster P. Allen Smith talks buttermilk. He attended Hendrix before he went to the University of Manchester. Jimi Hendrix. See what we did there?