Arkansas Congressmen Push Bill To Punish Would-Be Terrorists

Two members of Arkansas contingent in U.S. Congress have presented a bill that would revoke the citizenship of natural-born citizens if they have joined foreign terrorist groups. The Arkansan who was recently named to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission was recently honored at a ceremony in the state capitol. And although one area blood bank has averted a code red blood shortage, officials with the bank say that blood donations are still needed.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.