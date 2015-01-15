Fayetteville Considers Rules for Local Referendums

Newly elected Fourth District Congressman Bruce Westerman speaks on the U.S. House floor against President Obama's executive order on immigration. Time is running out to apply for insurance coverage during open enrollment for the federally run health insurance marketplace. State legislative leaders file a bill to implement Governor Asa Hutchinson's middle class tax cuts, and Fayetteville aldermen are set to consider implementing procedural rules that would clarify the process by which city ordinances could be challeneged at the ballot box.
