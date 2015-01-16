© 2022 KUAF
2015 for KUAF not only marks 30 years as an NPR affiliate, but it also marks the 25th anniversary for Kyle Kellams, KUAF's News Director, as host of our local newsmagazine Ozarks at Large. To celebrate these anniversaries, we have quite a few special events planned. Stay tuned to this space for more information.

Happy Birthday to KUAF

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published January 16, 2015
KUAFday.jpg

Today was officially declared KUAF 91.3 Public Radio Day in Fayetteville to commemorate the 30th anniversary as an NPR affiliate.

MUSIC AT END: All Things Considered theme from 1979

Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
