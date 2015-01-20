Getting a Handle on the To-Do List

© 2022 KUAF
Published January 20, 2015 at 1:25 PM CST

Benjamin Franklin, Woody Guthrie, Johnny Cash were to-do listers. As 2015 gets into full swing, we ask an organizing guru from the Ozarks how your to-do list can go from guilt-inducing to bullet points of pride.

MUSIC AT END OF SHOW: "Back to Our Roots" Clarice Assad Trio

