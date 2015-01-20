© 2022 KUAF
Transgender Community Organizes in NWA

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 20, 2015 at 1:39 PM CST
The state’s first comprehensive municipal civil rights ordinance—passed last August in Fayetteville--was overturned at the ballot box three months later.  Among those who came out in support of the measure for the first time were transgender residents. We take you inside Fayetteville’s transgender community.

Ozarks at Large Stories LGBTQ
