Ozarks at Large Stories

A Salute to Arizona

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published February 1, 2015 at 10:35 AM CST

Here are the ten clips used in our salute to the host state of today's Super Bowl.

  1. Nicolas Cage opens Raising Arizona
  2. Phoenix-born Stevie Nicks sings Edge of Seventeen
  3. Steve Allen, a graduate of Arizona State, introduces the Three Stooges on his show in February, 1959.
  4. The theme to the original 3:10 to Yuma starring Glenn Ford and Van Heflin.
  5. The band Mr. Mister formed in Phoenix and had a big hit with Broken Wings.
  6. Senator Barry Goldwater, from Arizona, accepts the GOP nomination for president in 1964.
  7. Linda Lavin, Vic Tayback and Polly Holliday in a scene from the sitcom Alice, set in Phoenix.
  8. Arkansas' own Glen Campbell sings By the Time I Get to Phoenix.
  9. Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis ride into the Grand Canyon at the end of Thelma and Louise.
  10. Mark Lindsey sings Arizona.

Apologies to: Marty Robbins, Charles Barkley, Ira Hayes and the first few minutes of Psycho. Maybe next time.

Ozarks at Large Stories Sunday Morning Montage
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
