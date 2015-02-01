A Salute to Arizona

Here are the ten clips used in our salute to the host state of today's Super Bowl.

Nicolas Cage opens Raising Arizona Phoenix-born Stevie Nicks sings Edge of Seventeen Steve Allen, a graduate of Arizona State, introduces the Three Stooges on his show in February, 1959. The theme to the original 3:10 to Yuma starring Glenn Ford and Van Heflin. The band Mr. Mister formed in Phoenix and had a big hit with Broken Wings. Senator Barry Goldwater, from Arizona, accepts the GOP nomination for president in 1964. Linda Lavin, Vic Tayback and Polly Holliday in a scene from the sitcom Alice, set in Phoenix. Arkansas' own Glen Campbell sings By the Time I Get to Phoenix. Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis ride into the Grand Canyon at the end of Thelma and Louise. Mark Lindsey sings Arizona.

Apologies to: Marty Robbins, Charles Barkley, Ira Hayes and the first few minutes of Psycho. Maybe next time.

