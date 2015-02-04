© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Big Wind Blowing Through North Arkansas

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 4, 2015 at 2:33 PM CST
Clean Line Energy Partners Facebook support solicitation
We have Big Oil and Big Coal. Now, Clean Line Energy Partners, based in Houston, wants to generate Big Wind by building five high-voltage direct current power transmission lines across sections of the United States, including north-central Arkansas. Jacqueline Froelich met with president Michael Skelly, during a recent trip Fayetteville to drum up support. She also profiles growing opposition to the project.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
