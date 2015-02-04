Big Wind Blowing Through North Arkansas

We have Big Oil and Big Coal. Now, Clean Line Energy Partners, based in Houston, wants to generate Big Wind by building five high-voltage direct current power transmission lines across sections of the United States, including north-central Arkansas. Jacqueline Froelich met with president Michael Skelly, during a recent trip Fayetteville to drum up support. She also profiles growing opposition to the project.

MUSIC: Rather Be by Clean Bandit featuring Jess Glynne