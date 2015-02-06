Private Option, Tax Cuts Pass Legislature

The Arkansas legislature passes bills authorizing the state's private option expansion of Medicaid and Governor Asa Hutchinson's proposed tax cuts. The Arkansas Department of Corrections crafts a new grooming policy after a U.S. Supreme Court decision declared that prisoners couldn't be required to shave their beards if they were grown on religious grounds.
