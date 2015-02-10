Arkansas Widower Challenges Social Security Administration

A grieving Arkansas widower is being denied spousal Social Security benefits. The widower is gay. As Jacqueline Froelich reports, Lambda Legal, the nation’s historic LGBT civil rights litigation organization, has taken on his precedent-setting case.
