Bill To Allow School Staff, Teachers to Carry Firearms

A bill moves through the Arkansas legislature that would let school districts license their faculty and staff as armed security guards. Recent polling suggest that the public's approval of the Private Option depends upon how you reference it. And Eureka Springs passes a non-discrimination ordinance, months after Fayetteville's is stricken down by voters and before the state legislature can pass a bill that would make creating such ordinances illegal.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.