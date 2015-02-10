Bill To Allow School Staff, Teachers to Carry Firearms

A bill moves through the Arkansas legislature that would let school districts license their faculty and staff as armed security guards. Recent polling suggest that the public's approval of the Private Option depends upon how you reference it. And Eureka Springs passes a non-discrimination ordinance, months after Fayetteville's is stricken down by voters and before the state legislature can pass a bill that would make creating such ordinances illegal.

MUSIC: "Baja" Bill Frisell