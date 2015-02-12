Lee-King Bill Dies In Committee

A bill that would have separated the birthday observance of Robert E.Lee from that of Martin Luther King, Jr. fails again in a legislative committee. A bill preventing local passage of non-discrimination ordinances moves to the Arkansas House. A task force is formed to study Arkansas' implementation of Common Core educational standards. And diversity efforts at the U of A get a boost from one local company.
