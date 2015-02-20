Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Walmart Wages News
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published February 20, 2015 at 2:00 PM CST
Michael Tilley, from The City Wire talks about Walmart's news this week and plans for murals in downtown Fort Smith.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
