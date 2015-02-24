Jobs, Dogs, and Music
Ignore the cold: there's plenty to do.
Here are ways to connect to some of the events we mentioned on today's show:
- Downtown Bentonville Inc job fairs, send an email to Debbie@downtownbentonville.org
- Apple Seeds volunteer day, go to appleseedsnwa.org
- The program about dogs at Hobbs State Park, call 789-5000
- Great Northwest Arkansas Train show, www.trainshow-NWA.org
- Steve Fisher concert, call 409-1224
- "One Night Only" at Arts Center of the Ozarks, www.acozarks.org