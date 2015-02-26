© 2022 KUAF
KUAF's Year of Celebration
2015 for KUAF not only marks 30 years as an NPR affiliate, but it also marks the 25th anniversary for Kyle Kellams, KUAF's News Director, as host of our local newsmagazine Ozarks at Large. To celebrate these anniversaries, we have quite a few special events planned. Stay tuned to this space for more information.

30 Years, Two Fires Later

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published February 26, 2015 at 1:42 PM CST

Last night a panel discussion about the history of KUAF featured stories of leaky roofs, fires and a forgotten phone number. We have some of the highlights today and will have a longer excerpt on an upcoming edition of Ozarks at Large.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories KUAF AnniversaryKUAF History
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
